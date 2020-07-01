Aamir Khan crashes daughter Ira's work-out-at-home; video goes viral

Ira Khan is a fitness enthusiast and the star kid has shared her interest time and again on social media. Indeed she has a fit body, and while being at home, she has made sure to complete her daily workout routine. Ira Khan's one work out video has taken over the internet, and the reason will leave you laughing out loud. In between her online exercise with her trainer, papa Aamir just barged into her room.

But do you know what happened next? Mr. Perfectionist just shared a hi with the trainer, who has been with him for quite some time. He also greeted him in the middle of the workout, while Ira was just being the part of their fun conversation. Check out the entire video here. Just an FYI, Aamir pops in at 24th minute!

For the unversed, Ira has made her directorial debut with a theatre production titled Euripides' Medea. The play is an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy Medea and stars Aamir's son Junaid Khan and actress Hazel Keech among others. Euripides' Medea revolves around Medea, whose husband Jason leaves her for a Greek princess of Corinth. In the play, she takes revenge by murdering Jason's new wife as well as her own children, after which she heads to Athens to start a new life.

Speaking about her debut, Ira said, "There's no particular reason why I decided to start with theatre. I love the art form. It's magical and all-consuming in its classical form, and in the world of technology. I love the suspension of disbelief that the audience allows for, thus offering the makers to express so much more."

On the personal front, Ira Khan is dating Mishaal Kripalani, and the director made it official on Instagram in 2019.

Speaking about Aamir, the has announced that some of his staff members have tested Coronavirus positive. He and all the other members have tested negative and now he is taking his mother to get tested and has also asked us to pray she tests negative.

