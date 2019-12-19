Aamir Khan finds a new way to workout in Kerala as he shoots for Laal Singh Chaddha

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

After Punjab, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Goa, Aamir Khan is in Kerala shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha. The unit shot at Munnar, Kappil and is now in Changanassery. Mr Perfectionist is not missing out on his workouts during the shoot. He has been pounding the pavements of Changanassery, much to the delight of onlookers.

Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most anticipated films of 2020, ever since the announcement. The shooting has already begun for Laal Singh Chaddha and pictures of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor are making rounds on the internet. Speaking of the same, the actor is all set to surprise his fans with a new look on the occasion of New Year's Eve.

Leaked images from the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha while shooting the film had gone viral on social media. His look is similar to one of the looks Tom Hanks sported in Forrest Gump, the 1994 classic of which Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of.

There's been a lot of buzz about Aamir's preparations for his role in the film, about how he's undergoing physical changes to look his part. The Dangal actor will be gaining 20 kg for the role. The shooting will take place in more than 100 locations across India. The superstar is playing the role of a Punjabi.

Laal Singh Chadha marks the bringing together of Aamir Khan with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The chemistry between the stars was loved by the audience in their first film 3 Idiots, and now years later they are set to take over the screen with their crackling chemistry once again.

Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is being directed by Advait Chandan and is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020, next year.

