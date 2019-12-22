Aamir Khan has flown to Bangalore amidst shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha, here's why

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Superstar Aamir Khan has flown to Bangalore to watch his daughter Ira Khan’s play. The actor has been on a hectic schedule shooting for his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha and missed his daughter's play in Mumbai as he was shooting in Punjab at the time.

Ira khan recently made her directorial debut with her play Euripides’ Medea which is presented by Entropy and Produced by Sarika's production house NautankiSa Productions. The play is an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy Medea and stars Aamir's son Junaid Khan and Hazel Keech among others.

Euripides' Medea" revolves around Medea, whose husband Jason leaves her for a Greek princess of Corinth. She takes revenge by murdering Jason's new wife as well as her own children, after which she heads to Athens to start a new life.

Earlier, he had wished his daughter by penning best wishes for on his Instagram handle. "Break a leg @khan.ira Proud of you. Love," he wrote.

Speaking about Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir recently completed shooting for a romantic song. There's been a lot of buzz about Aamir's preparations for his role in the film, about how he's undergoing physical changes to look his part. The Dangal actor will be gaining 20 kg for the role. The shooting will take place in more than 100 locations across India. The superstar is playing the role of a Punjabi.

The film went on floors in the first week of November. Aamir's mother Zeenat Hussain gave the mahurat clap. It's one of his most ambitious projects and he was keen to seek his mum's blessings. The film, which is a remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump (1994), is helmed by Secret Superstar (2017) director Advait Chandan.

Laal Singh Chadha marks the bringing together of Aamir Khan with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The chemistry between the stars was loved by the audience in their first film 3 Idiots, and now years later they are set to take over the screen with their crackling chemistry once again.

