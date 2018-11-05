Aamir Khan: I think Shah Rukh's wardrobe is as big as my whole house!

bollywood

Aamir Khan while promoting Thugs Of Hindostan talks about his so-called competition with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Aamir Khan

While one of the superstars of Bollywood Salman Khan suggested another superstar Shah Rukh Khan to hear the script of the upcoming film Zero, it is no secret that Aamir Khan suggested Shah Rukh's name to Rakesh Sharma's biopic that finally Shah Rukh will start shooting for next year.

According to Aamir, such exchanges happen because he does not feel competitive with any of his contemporaries. "I am not a competitive person competition and I never felt competitive with Salman and Shah Rukh," Aamir told the media in an interview.

He also shared how he suggested Shah Rukh's name for the Rakesh Sharma biopic because he genuinely felt that he is the best fit for the film. "Yes, I heard the script (of Rakesh Sharma biopic) and I loved it really! It is true that I called up Shah Rukh and said that he should listen to the story. I am glad that he also loved it and finally said yes."

Since Aamir shared a close bond with Shah Rukh, he openly admitted that as an actor and friend he really admires Shah Rukh Khan. "I see him as a star, I am not a star. He is handsome, charming, well dressed you know I went to his house and he took me to show his wardrobe. I think his wardrobe is as big as my whole house!," laughed the 'Dangal' star who is gearing up for his Diwali release Thugs Of Hindostan after 2 years.

Thugs of Hindostan is set to treat audiences across age groups with a visual scale like never before. With biggest jaw-dropping action sequences seen on screen to date and an epic war on the seas, the film is set to light up this Diwali. Thugs also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh among others. YRF's mega action entertainer is set to release on November 8, a national holiday.

Also read: Thugs of Hindostan: Everything you need to know about this magnum opus

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS