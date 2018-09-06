Aamir Khan is already nervous about Thugs Of Hindostan

bollywood

Aamir Khan said that while he is nervous about the film, but there's a trick he had learnt during 3 Idiots which helps him till date

Aamir Khan

At an event in Mumbai, superstar Aamir Khan revealed that although his film Thugs of Hindostan is just two months away from release he is already feeling nervous about it. He said while he is nervous about the film, but there's a trick he had learnt during "3 Idiots" which helps him till date.

"Just two months are left for my film, and I am already nervous. After I did '3 Idiots', I got a solution which helps you in little ways... Put your right hand on your heart and say, 'All is well'," said Aamir.

"Thugs Of Hindostan" is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel "Confessions of a Thug", and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Aamir is sharing screen space with Amitabh for the first time.

Sharing his experience of having fan moments on the set, he said: "I was shooting for 'Thugs Of Hindostan' and I am a huge fan of Amitabh Bachchan. When I got to know that I am working with him, it was really exciting.

"Dangal" star Aamir is also known as Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist, but the actor disagrees and says he is a learner.

"I see myself as someone who is trying to learn. Each film that I do, each project that I do -- whether it is a film, Vivo, 'Sataymeva Jayate' or work with the Paani Foundation... No matter what I am doing, it is a learning experience for me. It is a journey for me. I see myself as a learner."

"My days are far from perfect. I am someone who is extremely chaotic. I get lost in my head. When I am sitting in a meeting for one hour, it usually goes on for two hours. Then I remember I had something else to do too. My days tend to get longer. I get lost in my work and it takes longer than I think. Usually, my day is very chaotic. I am not perfect," he added.

"Thugs Of Hindostan" is an action-adventure film written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. It is set to release during Diwali.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS