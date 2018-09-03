Aamir Khan's 'Lazy Sunday' with wife Kiran and son Azad

bollywood

Aamir Khan took to his Instagram account to share an adorable picture of wife Kiran Rao and son Azad Rao Khan, captioning it as Lazy Sunday

Pic Courtesy/ Aamir Khan Instagram Account

Beat your Sunday night blues with Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's special Instagram post. Ending his weekend in a perfect way, Aamir took to his Instagram account to share an adorable picture of wife Kiran Rao and son Azad Rao Khan, captioning it as 'Lazy Sunday'. Well, don't we all love Lazy Sundays?

The actor who uses other social media platforms to communicate, Instagram gives a sneak peek into his personal life.

Efficiently balancing his personal and professional life, Aamir Khan always makes sure to spend some quality time with his wife and children. On the work front, the multi-talented actor will be next seen in the Vijay Krishna Acharya's directorial Thugs of Hindostan, scheduled to release on November 7. Vijay Krishna Acharya had earlier directed Aamir-starrer Dhoom:3. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif. It is an adaptation of the 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug.

