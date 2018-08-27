All you need to know about Thugs Of Hindostan's VFX work

bollywood

Unsure if other VFX studios will be able to do justice to Aamir Khan starrer, Aditya Chopra gives the job to in-house special effects wing that was specially set up for period drama

From its inception, Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan was conceptualised as a visual spectacle to be released in IMAX format. With the visual effects being an integral part of the action adventure, it has been learnt that producer Aditya Chopra and Khan decided that the VFX will be handled in the studio's in-house special effects wing, yFX. Turns out, it was for the Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif starrer that Chopra had specially launched the visual effects wing in 2016. In the past, the production house's offerings were usually outsourced to other VFX studios.

A production source reveals, "When Vijay [Krishna Acharya, director] narrated the script to Adi and Aamir, they both understood that the film had to be mounted on a large scale. It was then that Aditya decided to set up a VFX wing specially for the job. While the team has handled portions of some of YRF's offerings, Thugs will be the first project that will be fully handled by yFX."



Chopra also understood that having a VFX wing on standby would ensure that the post-production would work in tandem with the shoot of the period drama, thus ensuring that the film meets its November release. "The real challenge was to take up an IMAX film. Every time a crucial sequence was shot, it was immediately worked upon within the stipulated timeframe." The source goes on to add that Chopra and Khan's decision was reaffirmed when footage of several big-budget films were leaked. "With Baahubali 2's footage being leaked, Adi was certain that he needs to monitor the film's VFX work within closed doors."

The spokesperson of Yash Raj Films said, "We wanted to present a film that would stand out with its visual extravaganza. Thus, came the inception of yFX — a team that worked on several projects first to take on the mammoth task at hand for Thugs Of Hindostan."

