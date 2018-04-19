Thugs Of Hindostan to be promoted in China, thanks to Aamir Khan's insane fan following

Encouraged by the success of Aamir Khan's past few films, Thugs Of Hindostan makers keen to promote the film in neighbouring country, eye simultaneous release



Like India, China too has fallen prey to Aamir Khan's charms with his films Secret Superstar, Dangal, 3 Idiots and PK becoming blockbusters in the country. Encouraged by the overwhelming response to Khan's films, the makers of Thugs Of Hindostan are planning to cash in on his success streak. A source in the know reveals that Yash Raj Films, the producers of the Amitabh Bachchan-Katrina Kaif starrer, are drawing up an elaborate promotional strategy for China.

An insider informs, "The producers are in the process of formulating special promotional plans for the movie. Aamir is apparently keen to travel to China for a week or so, and headline a few events so that he can generate buzz about the film among the audience. He is likely to unveil a song in one of the promotional events in the country."

The adventure drama, that hits Indian theatres in November, may also enjoy a simultaneous release in the emerging market. "Aamir's Chinese fans keep tracking his films and download them as soon as they release in India. Since piracy hampers the box-office figures, the producers have decided to release Thugs Of Hindostan simultaneously," adds the source. The film's spokesperson said, "We are formulating the China release strategy, but it will definitely be the biggest release of an Indian film in China, befitting Aamir Khan's stature in that part of the world."

