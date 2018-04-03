Aamir Khan lends title 'Satyamev Jayate' to the John Abraham starrer

Milap Zaveri's next directorial venture has been titled Satyamev Jayate, which will be an action suspense thriller



Milap Zaveri's next directorial venture, starring John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee, has finally got a title. The makers were keen on Satyamev Jayate and they have managed to obtain it from Aamir Khan who has a talk show by the same name. Zaveri's film is said to be an action suspense thriller. Khan's show dealt with social issues. We wonder what the connection is?



Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee, who is busy shooting for the same film, says he had to deliver over 400 lines in four night shifts. "Pack up at 3:30 am for a person who wakes up at 5 am. Unfair my dear Milap Zaveri, my director and writer who made me deliver more than 400 lines in four night shifts. Full on dialoguebazi. Loved it and now silence for few days," Manoj tweeted yesterday.

Other details of the film have been kept under wraps.

