Aamir Khan pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor on Twitter, calls him a 'child of cinema'

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last in a hospital in Mumbai on the morning of April 30, 2020. His passing has left a huge void in the film industry and in the lives of his family, close friends and millions of fans across the world. Tributes have been pouring in for the original chocolate hero of Bollywood, and Aamir Khan, too, took to Twitter to bid a final goodbye to his Fanaa co-star.

Aamir wrote, "We have lost one of the greats today. An amazing actor, a wonderful human being, and 100 per cent a child of Cinema. Thank you for all the joy you brought to our lives. Thank you for being the actor and human being that you were. You will be badly missed Rishiji."

We have lost one of the greats today. An amazing actor, a wonderful human being, and 100% a child of Cinema.

Thank you for all the joy you brought to our lives.

Thank you for being the actor and human being that you were.

You will be badly missed Rishiji.

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 after battling cancer for two years. The actor was suffering from leukaemia, and he died with wife Neetu Kapoor by his side. Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor's co-star in a number of films, was one of the first to confirm the news of his passing.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news