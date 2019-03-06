Aamir Khan shares a bow wow moment on Instagram

bollywood

Aamir Khan is known to be an animal lover and has several pets at his Panchgani home

Aamir Khan

Yesterday, after a long gap, Aamir Khan shared a photo on Instagram. He posted a picture with pet pooch, Imli. The actor, who is known to be an animal lover, has several pets at his Panchgani home. Imli, a terrier, is fond of the star.

The doggy loves to follow him around the house.

View this post on Instagram Imli and me A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) onMar 4, 2019 at 11:30pm PST

Over a decade ago, Aamir had courted controversy when he had spoken about one of his pet dogs. He had written on his blog about him sitting under a tree while 'Shah Rukh' licked his feet. He had later clarified that the caretaker of his Panchgani home, and not him, had named the dog Shah Rukh. Imli is certainly a safer and sweeter name.

On the professional front, Aamir Khan likes to explore with the character he plays and the actor likes to surprise his fans with new characters. To experiment with roles, Aamir grows his hair and beard before every film. Aamir who loves to be a perfectionist, before his films he prefers to grow his hair and beard because that helps him to play with different looks. This also gives him the flexibility to play with multiple looks in one film.

His different characters in all these films like Secret superstar, Dangal, and Thugs of Hindostan is the testimony that Aamir is not only an idealist about the role he plays but also works really hard for his looks in every film.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates