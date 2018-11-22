Aamir Khan to be a part of the jury for script-writing contest despite Thugs downfall

bollywood

The top prize is R25 lakh and the winners of the contest can pitch their ideas to studios and production houses

Aamir Khan

After Thugs Of Hindostan proved to be a damp squib, Aamir Khan will be seen at an event for the first time on November 26 at a suburban hotel. He is slated to announce the winners of a scriptwriting contest. Mr Perfectionist was part of the jury along with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, and writers Juhi Chaturvedi and Anjum Rajabali.

The top prize is R25 lakh and winners can pitch their ideas to studios and production houses. Mr Perfectionist will be choosing the right script. Now, if only he had done it for his big-budget Diwali release.

Thugs Of Hindostan may have had a bumper opening at the box office, but the Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan starrer appear to have lost steam early on in the race. After registering the highest first-day collections at Rs 52.25 crore, the action-adventure saw a drop of more than 50 per cent on Friday and Saturday.

Though the film amassed Rs 105 crore (including its Tamil and Telugu versions) in three days, trade gurus point out that the figure should have been significantly higher considering it released across 5,000 screens — the widest release for a Hindi film so far.

