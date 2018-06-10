Aamir Khan to launch Kamal Haasan's trailer for Vishwaroop 2

The Hindi version of the bilingual will be presented by Rohit Shetty and Reliance. The Telugu version will be released by NTR Junior, while the Tamil version by Shruti Haasan on the same date

Aamir Khan and Kamal Haasan

The trailer of the Hindi version of Vishwaroop 2, the sequel to Kamal Haasan's controversy-ridden Vishwaroopam (2013), will be released by Aamir Khan online on June 11. The Hindi version of the bilingual will be presented by Rohit Shetty and Reliance. The Telugu version will be released by NTR Junior, while the Tamil version by Shruti Haasan on the same date.

