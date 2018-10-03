Aamir Khan turned Thug with his mother Zeenat Hussain's help

bollywood

Aamir Khan who is known to consult and reach to his mother for feedback, once again took his mother Zeenat Hussain

Aamir Khan

Trust Aamir Khan to approach all his films with utmost perfection. For his latest onscreen appearance as a Thug, the actor borrowed his mother's Soorma to add the needed edge to his character.

Superstar Aamir Khan has got the masses excited with an avatar which is poles apart from his look in Dangal. Aamir was required to don an edgy look for Thugs of Hindostan and the actor turned to his mother to help complete his look.

While consulting his mother for his Thugs avatar, the actor was suggested to apply Soorma. Aamir not only went on to borrow kohl from his mother for his onscreen appearance but also used it for his everyday look while shooting for the film.

The actor shares a very close bond with his mother, be it rushing back home to celebrate his Birthday with his Mother or holding special screenings of all his films first for his mother, the actor is known to go above and beyond for her.

