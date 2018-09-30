Aamir Khan looks like his son after weight loss!

bollywood

The actor is known for his radical transformations after he wraps up his films. We await his new look for his next film

Aamir Khan and son son Azaad

Aamir Khan's post Thugs Of Hindostan look has taken years off his age. The actor, 53, is not only looking younger but also seems to have shed weight. We found him looking like his son Azaad. The actor is known for his radical transformations after he wraps up his films. We await his new look for his next film.

Produced on a budget of Rs 300 crore (US$42 million), Thugs of Hindostan is the most expensive Bollywood film. It marked the second collaboration between Khan, Acharya and Kaif, after Dhoom 3 (2013). Principal photography commenced on 5 June 2017 in Malta. In October, a dance sequence choreographed by Prabhu Deva and centred on Bachchan was filmed. The film was also shot in Thailand and Mehrangarh; it was put on a short hiatus after Bachchan experienced discomfort on set. Filming concluded in March 2018, the final schedule being completed in Rajasthan. Thugs of Hindostan is set to be released during the week of the Diwali festival, on 8 November 2018.

