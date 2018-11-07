Aamir Khan watches a play with ex-wife Reena, children Junaid and Ira

bollywood

Aamir Khan's cousin Mansoor's daughter, Zayn Marie, is acting in Ishita Arun's play, Ga Re Ma, which was staged at the venue. They had turned up to support the youngster's foray into acting

Aamir Khan with family.

On Tuesday night, Aamir Khan (puffing on a pipe) was spotted with ex-wife Reena and children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan at The Quarter at Royal Opera House. Aamir Khan's cousin Mansoor's daughter, Zayn Marie, is acting in Ishita Arun's play, Ga Re Ma, which was staged at the venue. The family had turned up to support the youngster's foray into acting.

Also, it is Aamir Khan's wife Kiran Rao's birthday on November 7, Wednesday. The actor, who usually throws a lavish Diwali party at his Bandra residence, chose to give it a skip this year. In an interaction with the media, Aamir said that because it is Kiran's birthday, they would have a quiet family gathering at home with Kiran's parents around.

There are reasons more than one for Mr. Perfectionist to celebrate. Along with Diwali, he has a massive release of his historical fiction film, Thugs of Hindostan. He shares screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in the film, and when asked Aamir whether Amitabh Bachchan has watched the film and what was his response, he said that the latter loved the film and said that he would watch the film multiple times just to watch Aamir. He also narrated that Amitabh Bachchan confessed this film to be Aamir's best till date.

Also the film's ticket price has been increased by 25 per cent. Talking about it Aamir suggested that we should have more economical theatres in India.

YRF's mega action entertainer, Thugs of Hindostan, is set to release on November 8, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Also Read: Thugs Of Hindostan: 5 Reasons To Watch Out For This Magnum Opus

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates