Thugs of Hindostan: 5 reasons to watch out for this magnum opus

Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer Thugs of Hindostan is all set to hit the theatres on November 8

Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The wait for the year's most-anticipated film, Thugs of Hindostan, is finally over! A day more and the magnifcient fiction is all set to hit the marquee. The Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer has reasons more than one to watch out for! Ever since the trailerof this Yash Raj Film's project released, it left everyone startled with Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh's skills and abilities.

Here are five reasons to watch out for Vijay Krishna Acharya's Thugs of Hindostan:

Unique Casting:

The film has managed an incredible casting coup of this generation by bringing together two of the biggest icons of Hindi cinema Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan for the first time on big screen and to make this even more interesting, they have also danced together in the film! The song Vashmalle sees both these stars shaking their tipsy feet together.

Aamir Khan's Look:

Designers Rushi and Manoshi say superstar Aamir Khan's character Firangi in the film is a potpourri of different elements and identities stolen from the myriad people he meets. He loves his name and lives up to it with his top hat and his choice of foreign booze, which also are incidentally stolen from people. He wears an English leather tailcoat in a jade colour, the colour of a chameleon. Manoshi added: "Like a magpie, he loves collecting things that shine to his eyes. He has a chatelaine belt from which he hangs his favourite glinting belongings. A rose-tinted sun-glass, an ornate leather canteen of water, a mismatched pair of boots and a 'potli' full of tricks, beware of the charmer, Firangi Mallah." Other than the dhoti, everything that Aamir wears is robbed from someone!

Visual Effects:

From its inception, Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan was conceptualised as a visual spectacle to be released in the IMAX format. To ensure that it has the best of visual effects, the makers of the film launched its own VFX Company titled, yFX. The film's VFX has been touted to be the most expensive ones till date. Talking about it at the trailer launch, Amitabh Bachchan said that visually it has become a lot more presentable but the hard work remains the same. Hard work hasn't simplified yet. This is the first film to be majorly shot on a ship.

High octane action sequence:

The film boasts of jaw-dropping action sequence that have been pulled off by both Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan. They had to go through rigorous action training before they shot the intricate and exhaustive action sequences. Amitabh Bachchan, who is seen playing effortlessly with the swords says, "So much before we actually went through these sequences, Viktor and Adi had said maybe you should train a bit. So, we are doing a lot of sword moments in the gym. There is a lot of action whether it is jumping off a building, doing summersaults, diving, climbing up. These were all done live. If you have committed yourself to a project then I guess you have to put aside all apprehensions and challenges and do what is been asked to do."

Katrina Kaif's character, 'Suraiyya':

Suraiyya is here, and we are not surprised how good it is! While Katrina Kaif's liquid dancing will leave you smitten, it's also her rustic makeup and looks that will etch a special place in your heart. Katrina Kaif's seductive eyes will surely cast a spell on you! Her latkas and jhatkas will surely make you drool over her body. This undoubtedly can be touted as her hottest desi avatar with 'alta' in her hands and feet. In the film, Suraiyya has been shown as the most gorgeous girl in British India who makes every man go weak in their knees.

YRF's mega action entertainer, Thugs of Hindostan, is set to release on November 8, a national holiday, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

