Thugs Of Hindostan: Katrina Kaif leaves everyone smitten with her moves as Suraiyya

Thugs of Hindostan's trailer was released the occasion of late film scion Yash Chopra's birth anniversary, September 27, and now, the makers have given us a sneak-peek to the most sumptuous song of the year

Katrina Kaif/picture courtesy: YouTube

The much-anticipated teaser of the song of Aamir Khan project - Thugs Of Hindostan - Suraiyya is here, and we are not surprised how good it is! While Katrina Kaif's liquid dancing will leave you smitten, it's also her rustic makeup and looks that will etch a special place in your heart.

Ever since the film was announced, there was immense curiosity generated to know the characters and the backdrop of Thugs… Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the film boasts of a larger than life, never seen before action extravaganza and an incredible casting coup never seen before.

Now, the makers have given us all a glimpse of the sumptuous song of the year - Suraiyya. Take a look!

Katrina Kaif's seductive eyes will surely cast a spell on you! Her latkas and jhatkas will surely make you drool over her body.

This undoubtedly can be touted as her hottest desi avatar with 'alta' in her hands and feet. In the film, Suraiyya has been shown as the most gorgeous girl in British India who makes every man go weak in their knees.

Check out the teaser right away:

