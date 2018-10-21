Does Thugs of Hindostan have a marketing gameplan?

bollywood

Considering Thugs Of Hindostan is a Diwali release and with barely three weeks to go before it hits the marquee, fans assumed there would be a marketing blitzkrieg

Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan

Considering it is a Diwali release and with barely three weeks to go before it hits the marquee, fans assumed there would be a marketing blitzkrieg.

Or perhaps they had a gameplan in place, which they will unfold this week. Mr Perfectionist would know better. The two stars underwent rigorous training for Vijay Krishna Acharya's film, which has Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh as co-stars. Meanwhile, we are waiting to seen Kat and Fatima share the stage during promotions. Remember Aamir's famous words that Fatima has a bigger role in Thugs Of Hindostan, while Kat only features in the dances? Time will tell who has a larger part.

