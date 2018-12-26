Aamir Khan: When I sign a film, I first look at the story

bollywood

Aamir Khan who is called as the perfectionist of Bollywood looks at the script while deciding a film

Aamir Khan

Superstar Aamir Khan, who is called as the perfectionist of Bollywood, looks at the script while deciding a film. "When I sign a film, I first look at the story or the script...Actors and technicians are all a part of the film but it all begins with the writer. The writer is the origin and the most important aspect of the making of a film," Aamir said in a statement.

The Thugs of Hindostan actor is currently judging Cinestaan India's Storytellers Script Contest. So while sharing what he expects from the aspiring writers, he said: "We are looking at somebody with an imagination and a different story or scenario that we come across, where the characters have been well written, the premise and goal is clear and where the whole journey of the story is highly entertaining and engaging. That's what we look for in a good script."

Cinestaan India's Storytellers Script Contest is launched by Cinestaan Digital Pvt. Ltd. As a part of the contest, the winners with the best script will be awarded a prize of Rs. 25 lakhs.

Aamir Khan was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan, which failed to register a strong performance in the Bollywood and was panned by the critics.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever