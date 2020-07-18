Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan stuns Internet with her intense workout video including gymnastic rings

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira is quite active on social media and often keeps sharing pictures from her daily life. After sharing with fans some classy photoshoot pictures and throwback picture of her childhood, Ira posted a fun workout video.

Ira Khan took to her Instagram handle and posted a couple of workout videos. In them, she is seen at the gym where she is working out with gymnastic rings. The star kid sported a grey tank top and blue three fourth leggings. Ira wrote in the caption: "This is me in a gym. Squeals and all. Sorry about the super loud standing fans. The only time I'll skin a cat (sic)". Take a look at Ira's workout video here:

Ira Khan is a fitness enthusiast and the star kid has shared her interest time and again on social media. Indeed she has a fit body, and while being at home, she has made sure to complete her daily workout routine. Ira took part in an online fitness session when her father Aamir Khan crashed her video. She was in conference with fitness trainer David Poznic who trained Aamir for Dhoom 3 and PK.

Ira recently moved into her new house and had even taken to her Instagram account to share a post about the same. That's not all, we could also see a glimpse of her new house that was also a reflection of the kind of person she is.

Taking to Instagram again, she had shared a picture of herself from the most favourite spot of her new abode. This is what she captioned it- "Everyone should have a favourite spot." (sic)

Have a look at the picture right here:

Khan has also been open about her relationship with boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani, and she says she never intended to hide anything. "I wasn't trying to be open about it. I was just posting what I felt like posting. I try and keep my account pages as real as I can. And that is what I felt like".

For the unversed, Ira has made her directorial debut with a theatre production titled Euripides' Medea. The play is an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy Medea and stars Aamir's son Junaid Khan and actress Hazel Keech among others. Euripides' Medea revolves around Medea, whose husband Jason leaves her for a Greek princess of Corinth. She takes revenge by murdering Jason's new wife as well as her own children, after which she heads to Athens to start a new life.

On the professional front, her dad, Aamir Khan will be seen opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official adaptation of the Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. The film is written by Atul Kulkarni, helmed by Secret Superstar fame, Advait Chandan and co-produced in association with Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

