Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha goes on floors
Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain gave the mahurat clap
Yesterday, Aamir Khan began shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha. As reported in 'Mom and mother at the movies' (hitlist, October 26), the superstar's mother Zeenat Hussain gave the mahurat clap. It's one of his most ambitious projects and he was keen to seek his mum's blessings. The film, which is a remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump (1994), is helmed by Secret Superstar (2017) director Advait Chandan.
Speaking about the same, a source revealed "Aamir has brought the shoot forward by a day to October 31 like both, Advait and he, felt they were fully familiarised with the material and were ready. The first leg of shooting will take place at Yash Raj Films Studios in Andheri, with his mother expected to give the clap. It's the first time in his 30-year career that she will do it."
Laal Singh Chadha marks the bringing together of Aamir Khan with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The chemistry between the stars was loved by the audience in their first film 3 Idiots, and now years later they are set to take over the screen with their crackling chemistry once again.
Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is being directed by Advait Chandan and is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020, next year.
Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor were spotted having a look test for their upcoming flick, Laal Singh Chaddha, in Bandra, Mumbai. Aamir was snapped with a bearded face and specs by the paparazzi. All pictures/Yogen Shah
For the unversed, Aamir Khan will head to Punjab to shoot for the film opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actor has already shot in the state for some of his most-loved films including Rang De Basanti and Dangal, and both films went on to shatter box office records.
Speaking of Kareena Kapoor Khan's look, the actress was seen with kohled eyes and short hair when clicked by the paps in Bandra, Mumbai.
The Dangal actor Aamir Khan will also be gaining 20 kg for the role and sporting a turban in some parts for the film Laal Singh Chaddha. The news has surfaced that the actor will be shooting in as many as 100 locations across India.
