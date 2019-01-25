Aamir Khan's next film Rubaru Roshni to be telecast in seven languages

television

Rubaru Roshni is Aamir Khan's first movie to release on television. It's all set to premiere on Star Plus on January 26

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan's next film titled Rubaru Roshni, directed by Svati Chakravarty, will premiere this Republic Day on Star Plus at 11 am. Aamir recently took to Instagram to and went LIVE to interact with his fans and talk to them about his movie. Rubaru Roshni are words from the lyrics of the track 'Roobaroo' written by Prasoon Joshi and composed by AR Rahman, from Aamir's movie Rang De Basanti. Interestingly, Rang De Basanti too was released on Republic Day, 13 years ago.

When asked to share something about Rubaru Roshni, Aamir said, "This film is very close to my heart. And hence I chose this day, Republic day. We have translated the film into seven different languages. I am looking forward to you all watching the film. The film will release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi and English along with subtitles on respective Star regional networks".

Netizens flooded social media with the hashtag #RubaruAamir on Twitter as soon as Aamir went LIVE. Here's what fans had to say:

Aamir Khan changed his life with Satya Meo Jayate and I'm sure ruubaruu lights won't be too short! #RubaruAamir is really a big learner of this we should see it all because some changes are necessary. pic.twitter.com/kSWJwDmof3 — ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³à¤¹à¤¿à¤Âà¤¦à¥Âà¤¸à¥Âà¤¤à¤¾à¤¨à¥Â à¤¬à¤¾à¤¹à¥Âà¤¬à¤²à¥Â ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ðÂÂª (@indian_bahubali) January 25, 2019

On this Republic day watch rubaru roshni which definitely will change your attitude and perspective, Hats off to Aamir khan and swati for making such a powerful film#RubaruAamir pic.twitter.com/BgSWDAqU0R — Santosh Shukla (@ssantoshshukla) January 25, 2019

Why are people so much in love with Rubaru Roshni and are thanking @aamir_khan? Can’t wait to watch it tomorrow! Don't miss it ... #RubaruAamir pic.twitter.com/GCG1fbBI36 — Aarti Sharma (@Unique_Aarti) January 25, 2019

After the super successful TV show Satya Meva Jayate My favourite actor @aamir_khan again come back with Rubaru Roshni. #RubaruAamir

tomorrow 26th January-Special day will be even more special with Rubaru Roshni.

I am sure There will also be an important message in Roubru Roshni pic.twitter.com/980jgXvzOl — SP (@SpSp686) January 25, 2019

Aamir had clarified that his next film will not be about a new episode of Satyamev Jayate. He concluded the LIVE by saying, "Dil pe lagegi tabhi baat banegi", and invited the audience to join him to watch the film. There was also a special screening of Rubaru Roshni for friends and family in Mumbai. Celebs like Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra and others applauded the effort and called it a must-watch.

