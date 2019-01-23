Aamir Khan's Rubaru Roshni gets a thumbs up from Bollywood

Jan 23, 2019, 08:10 IST | mid-day online correspondent

After watching the documentary Rubaru Roshni, many celebrities heaped praise on the film and called it a 'must watch'

Aamir Khan/picture courtesy: Aamir Khan's Instagram account

Aamir Khan hosted a special screening of Rubaru Roshni for close friends and family in Mumbai. The screening was attended by various prominent personalities from the entertainment industry along with wife Kiran Rao and son Junaid and daughter Ira.

Present at the screening were, Jacqueline Fernandez, Parineeti Chopra, Sanya Malhotra, Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi, Mridula Tripathi, Taapsee Pannu, Aanand L Rai, Vaani Kapoor, Sooraj Barjatya, Ramesh S Taurani, Radhika Madan, Swara Bhasker and Divya Khosla Kumar to name a few.

Earlier, Aamir Khan took to his social media saying that Aamir Khan Productions next film titled 'Rubaru Roshni' is all set to premiere this Republic day on Star Plus at 11 am.

Aamir Khan further clarifies that his next film is not about a new episode of 'Satyamev Jayate'. The actor concluded the video by saying, "Dil pe lagegi tabhi baat banegi" and invited the audience to join him to watch the film.

Rubaru Roshni (face-to-face with light) is the lyrics of the track 'Roobaroo', written by Prasoon Joshi and composed by AR Rahman, from Aamir's much-loved movie 'Rang De Basanti.' Naresh Iyer had even won the National Award for his vocals. Incidentally, the movie had also released on January 26, thirteen years ago.

