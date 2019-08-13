Aamir Khan's niece Zayn Marie Khan is the new Khan on the block

bollywood

The 20-something, Zayn Marie Khan is the daughter to filmmaker Mansoor Khan and niece to Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan

No, we aren't talking about Taimur Ali Khan. There's a while to his Bollywood debut. For now, the one who has caught our attention is Zayn Marie Khan. Zayn Marie who, you ask. The 20-something is the daughter to filmmaker Mansoor Khan and niece to Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan. While rumours of the girl's impending Bollywood debut had abounded in 2016, little was heard after that.

So naturally, our ears perked up when we heard that the former assistant director — she served as one of the ADs on Kapoor & Sons (2016) — has already begun prepping for her debut film. The youngster shared a picture of what appeared to be the script of her launchpad. A little bit of digging revealed that chacha Aamir will launch her next year, with Imran Khan directing the project. It's all about promoting the family!

Zayn Marie Khan, the new entry of B-town is a fitness enthusiast. Her social media updates and posts on leading a healthy life and workout videos are truly inspiring. Here's what her latest post read.

Kapoor & Sons shares the story of two brothers who return to their dysfunctional family when their grandfather suffers from a cardiac arrest. The film had an ensemble cast of Rishi Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah and Fawad Khan.

Talking about Imran Khan, who is all set to direct one more film after Mission Mars: Keep Walking India, was last seen in Katti Batti, opposite Kangana Ranaut. The actor, who made his debut as a male lead with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, opposite Genelia D'Souza, seems like has taken a sabbatical from acting.

For the unversed, Imran Khan's directorial debut Mission Mars: Keep Walking India, was based on India's Mangalyaan mission in 2014. The short film features actors Abhishek Saha, Prakash Belawadi and Sonali Sachdev in lead roles and gives us a glimpse inside the mission which sent India's first spacecraft to Mars.

