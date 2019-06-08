Imran Khan heading for a divorce with Avantika Malik? Actor responds

bollywood

For quite some time now, there have been rumours of Imran Khan and Avantika Malik heading for a divorce. Here's what the actor has to say about it

Imran Khan

For the past few days now, there have been reports of things going haywire in Imran Khan and Avantika Malik's paradise. Reportedly, they have separated from each other, and are considering divorce. However, when Imran Khan was spotted at an event in Mumbai, he was asked about the authenticity of this piece of news, and this is how he reacted. Imran Khan cross-questioned the journalists present there that how could they ask such a question at an event? However, he maintained his calm and walked away with a smile on his face.

A few days ago, Avantika's mother, Vandana Malik was asked about her daughter's married life by in.com and this is what she said, "We all (Vandana, Avantika and Imran) read the news and let me tell you that there's no such thing. There are some differences (between the husband and wife), which will be sorted anyway." When the entertainment portal prodded if there was a probable divorce in the process, she said, "Absolutely not."

The divorce news originally was reported by DNA. It stated that Imran and Avantika are taking a break from their marriage. It also mentioned that the couple has been facing some irreconcilable differences, and have decided to spend some time apart from each other. The report also suggested that Avantika had packed her bags and moved out of Imran's Pali Hill residence with their daughter.

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik got married in 2011. Imran had been dating Avantika since he was 19, and never shied away from professing his love to Avantika in public. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in 2014, and named her Imara. The couple would frequently post adorable pictures of their little family on social media. Now, the frequency of these sweet posts has gone down considerably.

On the work front, Imran Khan was last seen in the film Katti Batti in 2015 alongside Kangana Ranaut. He made his debut as a director in 2018 with Mission Mars: Keep Walking India, based on India's Mangalyaan mission in 2014. The short film features actors Abhishek Saha, Prakash Belawadi and Sonali Sachdev in lead roles and gives us a glimpse inside the mission which sent India's first spacecraft to Mars.

