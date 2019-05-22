Vandana Malik reacts to news about Avantika Malik and Imran Khan's separation

bollywood

There has been news of Imran Khan and Avantika Malik taking a break from their marriage due to irreconcilable differences. The couple has been married for eight years now and has a daughter, Imara (4)

Avantika Malik and Imran Khan

For the past few days, there have been reports of Imran Khan and Avantika Malik taking a break from their eight-year marriage. Imran Khan and Avantika Malik got married in 2011. Imran had been dating Avantika since he was 19, and never shied away from professing his love to Avantika in public. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in 2014, and named her Imara. The couple would frequently post adorable pictures of their little family on social media. Now, the frequency of these sweet posts has gone down considerably.

A report in DNA stated that Imran and Avantika are taking a break from their marriage. It also stated that the couple has been facing some irreconcilable differences, and have decided to spend some time apart from each other. The report also suggested that Avantika had packed her bags and moved out of Imran's Pali Hill residence with their daughter.

Now, according to in.com, Imran Khan's mother-in-law, Vandana Malik, has spoken about this report. Avantika's mother quashed news of their divorce. She said, "We all (Vandana, Avantika and Imran) read the news and let me tell you that there's no such thing. There are some differences (between the husband and wife), which will be sorted anyway." When the entertainment portal prodded if there was a probable divorce in the process, she said, "Absolutely not."

On the work front, Imran Khan was last seen in the film Katti Batti in 2015 alongside Kangana Ranaut. He made his debut as a director in 2018 with Mission Mars: Keep Walking India, based on India's Mangalyaan mission in 2014. The short film features actors Abhishek Saha, Prakash Belawadi and Sonali Sachdev in lead roles and gives us a glimpse inside the mission which sent India's first spacecraft to Mars.

