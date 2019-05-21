Are Imran Khan and Avantika Malik taking a break from their marriage?

bollywood

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik's marriage gave relationship goals to countless people across quarters. Now, however, reports have surfaced that all isn't well in their little paradise

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik's marriage always brought to mind loving partnerships and happy forever-afters, and while we still hope that is the case with the couple, reports of them falling apart are doing the rounds. Imran Khan and Avantika Malik got married in 2011. Imran had been dating Avantika since he was 19, and never found it necessary to hide his relationship status from the media.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in 2014, and named her Imara. The couple would frequently post adorable pictures of their little family on social media. Now, the frequency of these sweet posts has gone down considerably. Check out a couple of these posts:

View this post on Instagram When #brunch starts at 12:30 and ends at 7... A post shared by Imran Khan (@imrankhan) onAug 14, 2016 at 7:19am PDT

According to a report in DNA, Imran and Avantika are taking a break from their marriage. The couple, who have been married for eight years, has been facing some irreconcilable differences, and have decided to spend some time apart from each other.

An insider revealed, "Avantika allegedly left 24, Pali Hill, Imran's residence, a while ago with Imara. It is being said that she is currently staying with her family." Only time will tell if this arrangement is temporary or permanent. Apparently, the pair's friends and family are trying to figure out ways to work things out in favour of Imran and Avantika.

On the work front, Imran Khan was last seen in the film Katti Batti in 2015 alongside Kangana Ranaut. He made his debut as a director in 2018 with Mission Mars: Keep Walking India, based on India's Mangalyaan mission in 2014. The short film features actors Abhishek Saha, Prakash Belawadi and Sonali Sachdev in lead roles and gives us a glimpse inside the mission which sent India's first spacecraft to Mars.

