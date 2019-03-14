Aamir Khan is a family man, these picture-perfect frames are proof!

bollywood

Aamir Khan, who has given us some amazing films, has always been considered as Mr Perfectionist. In fact, it's not just his reel-life impression; he is a perfect family man in real-life too

Aamir Khan/picture courtesy: Aamir Khan's Instagram account

It's Aamir Khan's birthday today. Khan is one actor that the audience enjoys watching on screen. If he hadn't given us films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, Dangal, to name a few, Bollywood would have been deprived of some amazing stories. His work in Hindi cinema, however, is not the only thing one would cherish; Aamir is also a family guy, and his diligence towards his family is evident through these pictures. Let's take a look!

Aamir Khan married Reena Dutta, who played a small role in his Bollywood debut, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak on April 18, 1986. The duo has two children - Junaid and Ira. Aamir's first wife Reena was also involved in the actor's career when she worked as a producer for Lagaan. In December 2002, the couple called it quits, and Aamir Khan filed for a divorce. His ex-wife Reena got custody of both the children.

Aamir Khan with Junaid Khan and Azad Rao Khan (picture courtesy/Aamir Khan's Facebook)

But their split didn't make things sour in the family. Aamir still spends quality time with his children Junaid and Ira, and the actor doesn't shy away from sharing his bond with the family on social media.

The actor found love once again in Kiran Rao, and on December 28, 2005, Aamir married Kiran, who had been an assistant director to Ashutosh Gowariker during the filming of Lagaan. On December 5, 2011, Khan and his wife announced the birth of their son, Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy.

Not many know that Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao share a healthy relationship with each other. Reena and Kiran too share a warm bond. The trio is often spotted attending each other's events, and are happy for each other's success.

Last year, Aamir, Reena and Kiran were seen attending a play together, which had Aamir Khan's cousin Mansoor's daughter, Zayn Marie as the lead. The family had turned up to support the youngster's foray into acting.

Not only this, but Aamir Khan also helped Imran Khan, his nephew, launch his Bollywood career. Aamir is often seen attending family get-togethers, which also involve Avantika and her extended family. Earlier this year, Imran Khan's wife Avantika's brother launched a new Japanse restaurant in South Mumbai, and Aamir Khan dropped in with his daughter Ira and ex-wife Reena to congratulate the entrepreneur.

And if this isn't enough for an awe-worthy moment, you should check out Aamir Khan's social media posts about his youngest son Azad Rao Khan, which are also extremely appealing.

