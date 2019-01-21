Taste of Japan for Aamir Khan, daughter Ira and family

bollywood

It was family time for Aamir Khan as nephew Imran Khan's wife Avantika's brother, Vedant Malik has opened a new restaurant in Worli

Aamir Khan with daughter Ira and Vedant Malik

Aamir Khan with daughter Ira and ex-wife Reena Dutta dropped in at a new Japanese restaurant at a Worli mall over the weekend. It was family time as nephew Imran Khan's wife Avantika's brother, Vedant Malik, helms it.



Reena Dutta

The star is said to have enjoyed the meal and promised to visit it once a month. Considering Aamir is known for his drastic physical transformations for his films, he can tuck into sushi, sashimi and tempuras to his heart's content before he begins work on his next.

Recently, Aamir Khan, who keeps altering his looks according to what his films demand, said he is now on a strict diet to get in shape for a project. Asked about how his usual Sunday brunch, he said: "Earlier, I used to do so many things but now I am on very strict diet for my new film. So, I have started getting back into shape." Refusing to disclose the name of the film for which he has started training, Aamir said: "I cannot tell you which one it is but it's for my new film."

Aamir Khan was last seen on the big screen appearance was in YRF's Thugs Of Hindostan which also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film tanked at the box office was panned by the critics as well.

Also read: Like father, like son! Aamir Khan and Azad Rao Khan lost in deep thoughts

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates