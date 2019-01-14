Like father, like son! Aamir Khan and Azad Rao Khan lost in deep thoughts

bollywood

Aamir Khan's latest Instagram post with son Azad Rao is very 'thoughtful'

Aamir Khan with son Azad Rao Khan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/_aamirkhan.

This is one of the most candid photos shared by Aamir Khan on his Instagram account. The picture has him with son Azad Rao Khan comfortably sitting on his father's back. In the photo, Aamir Khan is lost in some deep thoughts while son Azad overlooks his father.

The two seem to be in deep thoughts. "Gehri soch (deep thought)," Aamir wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram Gehri soch :-) A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) onJan 13, 2019 at 7:48am PST

It seems like Aamir is busy working in completing his 2019 resolution. On December 31, the actor said his resolution for the upcoming year is to "get back in top shape" and "make my best film yet". He further said that he has "learnt from his mistakes in 2018."

Aamir Khan, who has always been associated with social events, spoke about malnutrition and obesity at a recent event. He spoke how important it is to teach children about good lifestyle habits.

Khan said it is necessary to guide children by teaching them good lifestyle habits. "I am really happy that Dr Sanjay Borude has started this initiative where through this website, obese children and their parents can get support and guidance."

The 'Thugs of Hindostan' actor announced his new production Rubaru Roshni in the same month. The venture, produced by his Aamir Khan Productions, along with wife Kiran Rao, will premiere on television this Republic Day.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh: Ranbir Kapoor and I need to take our seniors' work forward

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates