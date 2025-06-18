After CBFC gave its clearance certificate to Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, latest reports have revealed the changes the board asked the makers to make in the film ahead of its release

Sitaare Zameen Par

Listen to this article Sitaare Zameen Par: From Michael Jackson to PM Modi's quote, CBFC suggests THESE changes x 00:00

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par is all set to hit the silver screen on June 20, 2025. The anticipation for the film is high given the success of its spiritual successor, 2008's Taare Zameen Par. Besides, the topic of the film has also impressed many, raising intrigue. Ahead of its release, the film received a clearance certificate from the Censor Board after some reported back and forth. Now latest reports share the changes that the film was asked to make in order for it to be released smoothly.

CBFC suggests changes to Sitaare Zameen Par

According to recent reports, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) reportedly asked the makers of Sitaare Zameen Par to replace a reference to late pop icon 'Michael Jackson' with the word 'Lovebirds'. In addition to this, it also asked them to change the word 'Businesswoman' to 'Businessperson' to make it more gender neutral.

The Censor Board also reportedly asked the makers to add a quote by Prime Minister Narendra Modi right at the beginning of the film, before the disclaimer. The board also did not permit the makers to use a visual which had the word 'Kamal' written in it, citing reasons of political sensitivity.

The changes and modifications suggested by CBFC came days after reports claimed that the actor was not happy with the board's demands. Nevertheless, Sitaare Zameen Par has now been granted a U/A 13+ certificate, with the official runtime of the film being 2 hours 38 minutes.

The film is directed by RS Prasanna, and it is adapted from the Spanish film Campeones. Alongside Aamir, the film also stars Genelia D'Souza and a new cast of 10 fresh faces. The film will have a theatre-only release on July 20, since Aamir has decided not to release the film on OTT.

Aamir Khan's reported disagreements with CBFC

According to reports, CBFC had earlier demanded that some scenes be cut from the film. However, Aamir believed that every part of the film, including the scenes in question, had been made with deep thought and purpose. He was of the opinion that the story, the dialogues, and the characters all play an important part in delivering an important message. Thus, removing or altering them would weaken the impact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

Aamir was also believed to meet the board members personally and explain the intent of the scenes to them. Whether that happened or not is unknown. Nevertheless, the board gave its clearance to the film on 16th June 2025, ahead of its release.