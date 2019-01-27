Aamir Khan's Rubaru Roshni's post effect on social media!

bollywood

Ahead of the Rubaru Roshni's release, Aamir Khan took to his Instagram and went LIVE to interact with all the fans

Actor-producer Aamir Khan who's next film Rubaru Roshni was telecasted in seven languages across the Star Network recently. The film created an impact on the views which resulted in a strong social media trend.

Aamir Khan's fans as well the audience who watched the film felt that the film was impactful and thus they took to the micro-blogging site which resulted in the #RubaruRoshni trend. The tagline of the film reads, "Three unbelievable true stories." and rightly so. While the tales of emotions of loss and forgiveness will shake you up, on the surface, they are unbelievable and takes time to sink in. The documentary also continues to linger in your mind, long after you have watched it.

The actor took to his social media before the film was telecasted on the television and wrote, "Happy Republic Day! 20 mts to go... then we will be Rubaru... #RubaruRoshni"

'Rubaru Roshni' (face-to-face with light) is the lyrics of the track 'Roobaroo', written by Prasoon Joshi and composed by AR Rahman, from Aamir's much-loved movie 'Rang De Basanti.' Naresh Iyer had even won the National Award for his vocals. Incidentally, the movie had also released on January 26, thirteen years ago.

Ahead of the film's release, Aamir Khan took to his Instagram and went LIVE to interact with all the fans and spoke about the film and how important is it for everyone to watch the film. Aamir Khan had earlier clarified that his next film is not about a new episode of 'Satyamev Jayate'. The actor concluded the video by saying, "Dil pe lagegi tabhi baat banegi" and invited the audience to join him to watch the film.

Aamir Khan hosted a special screening of Rubaru Roshni for close friends and family in Mumbai. After watching the film, celebrities Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra, Siddharth Malhotra and others heaped praise on the film and called it a 'must watch'.

Helmed by Svati Chakravarthy Bhatkal, Rubaru Roshni, produced by Aamir Khan, showcases three impactful tales of forgiveness. The documentary will air in seven languages across was a one time direct to television film which premiered today on Republic day on Star Plus at 11 am.

