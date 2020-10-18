Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan set to make his Bollywood debut; more details inside!

There is tattle that Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan is set for Bollywood. If trade sources are to be believed, he will make his debut in the remake of the Malayalam film Ishq (2019), which deals with moral policing. Special Chabbis fame Neeraj Pandey will helm the romantic thriller.

Junaid, who studied filmmaking in the US, was seen on stage in Quasar Thakore Padamsee's Mother Courage and Her Children and in sister Ira's directorial debut, Medea. Junaid, Aamir's elder child from his previous marriage to Reena Dutta, worked as an assistant director in Rajkumar Hirani's PK (2014).

Coincidently, Aamir had also worked in a film titled Ishq (1997) helmed by Indra Kumar, co-starring Juhi Chawla, Ajay Devgn and Kajol.

In 2019, Aamir Khan had spoken about Junaid's inclination towards theatre more than films. "It is up to him (about making his film debut). He should lead his own life and take his own decisions. I don't want to take it for him. I have left it all to him. He certainly has an inclination towards the creative world and towards filmmaking. He is following his path, he has studied theatre. He is actually more interested in theatre than films. I am allowing him to go and find his own path. That's how it should be. He is very bright," Aamir said in an interview.

The superstar had also made it clear, then, that if Junaid wants to venture in to Bollywood as an actor, then he will have to follow the proper process and give audition for roles. "If I feel there is something that I got and if he (Junaid) fits in, then only (I will cast him)... He will have to go through a casting process. He hasn't auditioned for anything," Aamir said.

Junaid Khan did two years of training and theatre in American Academy of Dramatic Arts in LA and then he did plays for one year there. He has been in theatre for more than four years now.

