Aamna Sharif thanks fan from Canada for their generous act

There is no denying that Bollywood celebrities have a huge fan following not just in India but across the globe, proving that entertainment brings cultures together. Fans not only admire, praise, and love them but they have time and again found innovative ways and means of reaching out to their favorite Bollywood celebrities.

For years actress Aamna Sharif, who’s currently reprising the iconic role of Komolika in the reboot of hit television show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has been a style inspiration for many. Known to have one of the most elegant ethnic ensembles, Aamna frequently posts pictures of her in gorgeous desi looks, especially in Lucknowi Chikankari suits.

Recently when Aamna posted a picture of her in a yellow Lucknowi Kurti, her fans from Canada were quick to place their orders, in bulk, of the same Kurti in various colors. The actress took to Instagram stories to share the picture of her fans, writing, “This is so so sweet. Thank you for the love all you beautiful girls there and @inshacreationsnx.’

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news