Aanand L Rai: Will put all my actors in an unseen space in Atrangi Re

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai on Wednesday said he will be presenting actors Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in a never seen before avatar in his next directorial Atrangi Re. The film, which reunites Dhanush and Aanand after their 2013 critical hit Raanjhanaa, will feature Akshay in a "special role". Sara is playing the female lead in the movie. The director said the subject of the movie cannot be slotted in any genre.

"All the three characters are funnily weird and it's their emotional journey. I am always looking for partners who are as emotionally touched as I am with the story and all three of them are like that. Every character in this film has it's own traits will put them in an unseen space," Rai said in a statement here.

According to the makers, the film will commence shooting in March, first in Bihar and later in Madhurai. "Atrangi Re" has been written by National Award winner Himanshu Sharma. AR Rahman will be scoring the music.

The film is a joint production between Colour Yellow Productions, T Series and Cape Of Good Films

