Aanchal Khurana of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge fame down with stomach infection, hospitalised

Aanchal Khurana has become very famous and popular over the last few weeks due to the success of the reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. But unfortunately, she has now been hospitalised due to stomach infection, reports Times Of India.

And talking exclusively to them, she said, "I am not used to eating outside food. I was not keeping well in the show and even towards the end. However, after stepping outside my house, my health deteriorated. After I came out of the house, I fell sick and vomited 40 times. I blacked out and was taken to hospital."

She added, "I couldn't stay in the hospital because I was alone here in Mumbai and no one was there to take care of me. So, I took discharge from the hospital and headed straight to Delhi where my parents are. I have come back to my hometown and now I am under medication. I am doing fine now."

She also said that Paras Chhabra called her to check her health. They both have bonded well and are friends. Aanchal's claim to fame was her victory in the eighth season of the reality show, Roadies, whereas Paras won the fifth season of Splitsvilla. Another memorable role of Aanchal was in the show, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, where she was the villain.

