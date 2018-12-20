AAP asks BJP's Manoj Tiwari to pay Rs 1 lakh

mumbai-rains

Manoj Tiwari

Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has asked Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari to donate Rs 1 lakh to AAP.

In October, Tiwari offered to pay Rs 1,11,100 to AAP if Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal passed Phase-IV of the Delhi Metro expansion project.

On Wednesday, the AAP government passed all the six corridors of the Delhi Metro Rail Corp's (DMRC) Phase-IV and then reminded Tiwari of his promise.

"We hope Manoj Tiwari will fulfil his promise and not call it a 'jumla'... By visiting the donation link below, you can make an online donation and fulfil your promise. This way you can also be a part of digital India," AAP tweeted in Hindi.

AAP has launched a nationwide campaign to collect donations ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

