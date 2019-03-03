AAP declares candidates for six seats in Delhi
The party will field Atishi from East Delhi, Raghav Chaddha from South Delhi, Pankaj Gupta from Chandni Chowk, Dilip Pandey from North East Delhi, Gugan Singh from North West Delhi and Brajesh Goel from the New Delhi Lok Sabha sea
The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), days after declaring that there will be no grand alliance with the Congress, announced its candidates in Delhi for the Lok Sabha elections.
The party will field Atishi from East Delhi, Raghav Chaddha from South Delhi, Pankaj Gupta from Chandni Chowk, Dilip Pandey from North East Delhi, Gugan Singh from North West Delhi and Brajesh Goel from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat. The six candidates were earlier appointed as in-charge of the respective Lok Sabha seats.
The candidate for the seventh and the final seat, West Delhi, is still being discussed and will be announced later, senior party leader Gopal Rai said. The BJP had won the seven Delhi seats in the 2014 election. Since then, however, AAP has made its presence felt with impressive wins in Assembly polls. On why AAP did not tie-up with the Congress, Rai pinned the blame on Rahul Gandhi, saying, "Sheila Dikshit said no to alliance. Rahul also said not possible."
