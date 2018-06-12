AAP legislator moves HC over Kejriwal's 'poor' attendance

In his plea, he has sought that the Delhi CM be directed to attend the House and a provision of 75% attendance be made for MLAs

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference at the CM residence, in New Delhi, on Monday. Pic/PTI

Rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Kapil Mishra on Monday moved a plea in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to state Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to join assembly sessions more frequently in view of his low attendance in the House.

In his plea, Mishra has sought that Kejriwal be directed to attend the sessions and to make a provision of 75 per cent attendance mandatory for all MLAs. "Direct the Lt. Governor to ascertain feasibility of 'no work, no pay' for the MLAs, if presence is less than 50 per cent in the assembly," the plea said. He requested the court to issue direction to the Lt. Governor and Speaker of the assembly to ensure the presence of Kejriwal in the House and replies to questions related to public interest.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever