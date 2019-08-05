AAP MLA Alka Lamba to resign and fight poll independently

national

The Chandni Chowk MLA, who has been at odds with the party leadership for some time, said she took the decision after consulting the people of her constituency

Alka Lamba. Pic/ AFP

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) disgruntled MLA Alka Lamba on Sunday said she has decided to resign from the primary membership of the party and will contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections as an independent candidate. The AAP said it is ready to accept her resignation even on Twitter.

The Chandni Chowk MLA, who has been at odds with the party leadership for some time, said she took the decision after consulting the people of her constituency through a Jan Sabha. Lamba said she will soon resign from the primary membership of the party but will continue to be an MLA of the Assembly.

Reacting to her remarks, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj in a tweet said, "She has announced this a dozen of times in the past. It takes 1 minute to send a written resignation letter to party leadership. We will accept it on Twitter too."

On Thursday, Lamba had told PTI that she had been disrespected by the party on several occasions. After the AAP's defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, she had sought accountability from party chief Arvind Kejriwal following which she was removed from the official WhatsApp group of its lawmakers. Lamba also refused to campaign for the party in the Lok Sabha polls and even refrained from participating in Kejriwal's roadshow after she was asked to walk behind his car during the event.

Tweet talk

Saurabh Bhardwaj:

AAP spokesperson

'She has announced this a dozen of times in the past. It takes 1 minute to send a written resignation letter to party leadership. We will accept it on Twitter too'

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever