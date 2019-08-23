AAP to contest upcoming assembly polls in Maharashtra

national

The Aam Aadmi Party announced on Friday that it will contest the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections which will be held later this year. They also claimed that the Maharashtra government had failed on all fronts.

Durgesh Pathak, state in-charge of AAP, Maharashtra, said, "Despite the electorate voting for change in the previous elections, the present Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP-Shiv Sena government has been a colossal failure- on all fronts. Maharashtra, once known to be to a progressive state, is today plagued with large-scale drought, floods, farmer suicides, agrarian distress, rising unemployment, failing law and order, rising crime, widespread corruption, bureaucratic inertia, lack of service delivery, economic slowdown and the near-collapse of public education."

He added, "With a view to provide the people with a viable alternative and be the people's voice in speaking truth to power, the Aam Aadmi Party has decided to contests the upcoming Vidhan Sabha polls in Maharashtra." According to him, AAP will provide an alternative to the people.

The party has also convened a campaign committee which comprises of Ranga Rachure (Convenor), Kishore Mandhyan (Co-Convenor), Dhananjay Shinde (Secretary), Jagjit Singh (Treasurer) and Members - Preeti Sharma Menon, Devendra Wankhede, Kusumakar Kaushik, Ajinkya Shinde, Dr Sunil Gavit, Mukund Kirdat, Sandeep Desai.

