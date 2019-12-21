Aaradhya Bachchan's performance at her school's annual day will bring tears to your eyes

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan's 8-year-old daughter Aaradhya is one of the most loved star kids in India. The sweet girl is often by her mum's side during public appearances and we love the bond Aish and Aaradhya share. Aaradhya has even accompanied Aishwarya on her event appearances overseas, and those paparazzi pictures always make our day!

Now, it seems like Aaradhya Bachchan's school had its annual day gathering for which Aaradhya had prepared a special performance. The young girl gave a solid, significant speech about women empowerment and safety of girls in the country. Listen to it below, we're sure it will bring tears to your eyes!

Powerful, isn't it? We love how strong Aaradhya's voice is and how it didn't shake even in a filled-to-the-brim auditorium. The child will grow up to become a strong, independent woman for sure!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is no doubt proud of her little one and can be seen in the audience looking enraptured by Aaradhya's speech. The actress was spotted with her daughter arriving for the annual day event.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya. Picture/Yogen Shah

Aishwarya looked lovely as always in a beautiful pink churidar-kurta set, while Aaradhya was in her element in a pretty traditional sari and her hair tied in a high bun. Also, don't miss the matching mojris the mother-daughter are wearing!

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan (2018), which fared well at the box office. She recently lent her voice to the Hindi version of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

