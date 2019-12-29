Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick buy mansion in Malibu

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Former Formula One driver Danica Patrick and National Football League (NFL) star Aaron Rodgers have gifted themselves a mansion in Malibu, California.

According to a report in Variety magazine, Patrick's 4,636-square foot mansion has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a two-bedroom guest house.

The all-cash deal was reportedly closed in November, but the couple have been staying in the upmarket space since summer.

They leased the property from singer-songwriter Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field. The legal documents though suggest the sole owner of the home is the NFL star.

