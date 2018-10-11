Aaron Rodgers' love in the fast lane with Danica Patrick

other-sports

NFL star Rodgers says race car driver Danica Patrick is a laid-back, low-maintenance lover

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick

It has been less than a year since former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick and National Football League (NFL) star Aaron Rodgers started dating. But it is Patrick who doesn't shy away from expressing her love for Rodgers, be it on social media or in her interviews. Rodgers expresses himself to a lesser extent.

In a recent interview with US magazine, Artful Living, Rodgers was asked if he is more open to talk about his relationship with Patrick. He replied: "There's still the right time and right place, but I don't feel like I have to be reserved all the time. We're just two people who enjoy being around each other and love each other. We're really into each other. So there are going to be posts with each other because we enjoy each other's company a lot. We're really attracted to each other."

Meanwhile, Rodgers revealed that it was Patrick who inspired him to start eating healthy. "Danica is a hell of a cook, so we love just staying in, too. She eats really healthy. She's inspired me in that way. We both enjoy travelling. She's a good travel partner because she's so laid-back and low-maintenance," added the Green Bay Packers quarterback.

