Aarya actor Ankur Bhatia gears up for Hollywood film The Scrapper

After surprising the audience with his performance in the Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya, Ankur Bhatia is gearing up for his next. The actor shot for a Hollywood film titled The Scrapper, last year, also featuring Law & Order fame actor Allison Thomas Lee.

Helmed by Bari Kang, who is also acting in the film, and produced by Steven Lee, The Scrapper was put on hold due to the pandemic. Updating about the status of the film, Bhatia says, "The shoot [of the film] was wrapped up in December and 30 per cent of the post production is pending. It is an edge-of-the-seat thriller." Set in Punjab, The Scrapper also stars Samrat Chakrabarti and Anil Kumar.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news