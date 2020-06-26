Aarya actor Manish Chaudhari: Sushmita Sen and I had to have all our guards down and just go for it

Actor Manish Chaudhari who is best known for his character of Sunil Puri in Rocket Singh , has done notable work in films like Uri, Satyamev Jayate, Batla House, Bypass road, Bazaar, Mohenjodaro, Raaz 3, Jannat 2 is currently seen in Aarya for playing a pivotal role of Shikhawat.

His villainous streak in the role of Shikhawat is getting all praises. On sharing about his preparation for the role, "I wanted to bring in the ruthlessness of real-life mafia dons. But also keep a sense of being nonchalant in that ruthlessness. We also spent a lot of time on the styling of the character. His clothes, his facial look and his mannerisms and habits, for instance, Shekhawat loves to smoke cigars."

On talking about his rapport with Sushmita Sen, He apprised, "Sushmita and I had some difficult scenes to do together which involved a level of physical violence. To make these scenes as natural as possible, Sushmita and I had to have all our guards down and just go for it! She was a very willing and energetic ‘partner in crime’. I really enjoyed working with her."

On getting praises for his role in Aarya, "I have been acting in television and film since 1996 when Sudhir Mishra gave me my first break. It took me another 14 years to get truly recognised for my role of Sunil Puri in Rocket Singh-Salesman of the year. Since then I have had the pleasure of doing a varied number of characters both on cinema and television. It makes me feel ecstatic that my journey of reinvention as an actor is being recognised and celebrated in the web series Aarya."

Next, you will see him on a series directed by Alankrita Srivastava and produced by Endemolshineindia and a web series on SonyLiv produced by Banijay Asia and Salman Khan Tv.

