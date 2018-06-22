Aarya Babbar turns director

Aarya Babbar's film deals with communal strife and features veteran actor, Yashpal Sharma

Aarya Babbar

Aarya Babbar, who is pursuing a filmmaking course at the New York Film Academy, turns director with the short film, Shunya. The film deals with communal strife and features veteran actor, Yashpal Sharma. He kicks off the shooting in Bhandardara and in other parts of Maharashtra's interiors this weekend.

