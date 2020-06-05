Aarya trailer: Sushmita Sen makes a fierce comeback in this web series

The makers of Sushmita Sen's comeback project have just dropped the trailer, and it's quite fab, to say the least. Sush is all geared up for her digital debut with the Hotstar Specials web show, Aarya, and she looks glorious as always.

Watch the trailer of Aarya below:

Sharing the news of her web debut, Sush had shared on Instagram, "We completed shooting just before the virus was declared a pandemic and the world came to a standstill. The post-production was rightfully halted and hence, the delay (sic)." We are sure it will be worth the wait.

Aarya is co-produced and co-directed by Neerja maker Ram Madhvani, who recently also launched his own production firm. Apparently, Aarya is a remake of a Dutch crime thriller series titled Penoza. It is about a widow who takes over her husband's organised crime business after he is killed. We can't wait to see Sushmita in character!

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Ram Madhvani wrote, "A dream brought to life after 9 years. All thanks to the team. Here's to the grit and power of #Aarya in all of us! The wait is over. #AaryaTrailer Out Now! Waiting to see what you guys think about this."

The former Miss Universe has dedicated her comeback to all her fans. Sharing her gratitude and excitement, she said, "I have always been in awe of love that knows patience! This alone makes me a fan of my fans! They have waited 10 long years for my return to the screen, lovingly encouraging me every step of the way throughout my hiatus... unconditionally! I return just for you."

