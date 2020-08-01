Aashram first look: Bobby Deol looks intense in his digital debut

When it rains, it pours. Bobby Deol, who makes his digital debut, has a series, Aashram, and a film, Class of 83, ready for release this month. On Friday, he unveiled the teaser of Prakash Jha's Aashram, which drops on August 28. The actor plays a hermit in the drama.

Sharing the teaser on his Instagram handle, the actor wrote, "Here is the first look of #Aashram, i am looking forward to seeing it together with you all on August 28, 2020 only on @mxplayer directed by #PrakashJha (sic)".

Earlier on July 16, the actor had shared his first look in Atul Sabharwal's upcoming film, Class of 83. "Playing Dean Vijay Singh was an experience like never before #ClassOf83 coming soon on @netflix_in a film by @iamsrk’s @redchilliesent directed by @atulsanalog produced by @gaurikhan @_gauravverma (sic)", he captioned the picture.

Shah Rukh Khan's production, which drops on Netflix, features Deol as an upright cop-turned-instructor. The film marks his digital debut. After Race 3 (2018) and Housefull 4 (2019), the actor is keen to reinvent himself yet again. Something to look forward to.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news